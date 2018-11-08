PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 39.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.