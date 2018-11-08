Pacific City Financial (PCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pacific City Financial Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank a commercial bank. Pacific City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential mortgage loans and SBA loans. It operates primarily in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Bayside, New York and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific City Financial Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,825. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 2,000 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Rhee acquired 12,000 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,449,000.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

