Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $124.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,685. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 327.6% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 13.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 88.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

