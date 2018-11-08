Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) PT Raised to GBX 7,600

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

PPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Paddy Power Betfair to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Paddy Power Betfair to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,911 ($90.30).

LON PPB opened at GBX 6,740 ($88.07) on Tuesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a twelve month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson purchased 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

