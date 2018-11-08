Palatin Technologies (PTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palatin Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 263.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Palatin Technologies worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

