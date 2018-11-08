Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $189.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -344.27, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total value of $99,485.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,178 shares of company stock valued at $62,189,621. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

