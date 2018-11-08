Pan American Silver (PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

