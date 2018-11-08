Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,197. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $160,193.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $46,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,446 shares of company stock worth $559,369. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTK. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

