Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

