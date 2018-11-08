Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 42,977 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 194,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 24.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

