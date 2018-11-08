Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $18,699,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,288,000 after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in CME Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $136.35 and a 12 month high of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $513,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,219 shares of company stock worth $3,580,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc (CME)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/park-avenue-securities-llc-increases-position-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.