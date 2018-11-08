Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – B. Riley increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million.

PKOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

PKOH stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $486.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at $61,783,987.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

