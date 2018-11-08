Parkland Fuel (PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a c$34.75 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland Fuel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.57.

Shares of PKI opened at C$42.80 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$24.97 and a 52-week high of C$47.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

