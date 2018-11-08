Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PE. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE:PE opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemang Desai acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at $871,125.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock worth $78,318,180. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

