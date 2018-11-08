Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Patientory has a market cap of $2.64 million and $138,310.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00150309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00254885 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.36 or 0.10112059 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.