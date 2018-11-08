Paxos Standard Token Achieves Market Cap of $133.69 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00015531 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $133.69 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00253294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.16 or 0.10322104 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005563 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 133,978,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,583,783 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.