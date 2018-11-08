PayCon (CON) Market Cap Hits $28,276.00

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One PayCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayCon has traded flat against the dollar. PayCon has a market capitalization of $28,276.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000503 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon Profile

PayCon (CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con. The official website for PayCon is paycon.pw. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayCon Coin Trading

PayCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

