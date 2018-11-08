Payfair (PFR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $332.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $999,357.00 and $332.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00254483 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.91 or 0.10147789 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.