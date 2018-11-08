Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $4,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares in the company, valued at $910,672,284.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCTY traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. 9,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.19. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/paylocity-holding-corp-pcty-director-steven-i-sarowitz-sells-80000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.