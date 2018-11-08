PCG Entertainment (PCGE) Stock Price Up 14.3%

PCG Entertainment Plc (LON:PCGE)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 16,373,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 28,100,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

PCG Entertainment Company Profile (LON:PCGE)

PCG Entertainment Plc operates as a trading and media distribution company in the Asia-Pacific regions. It is involved in media distribution, including games and gaming software; and holding an online gambling license. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Gibraltar.

