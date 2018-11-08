PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Trading 0.7% Higher

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.92. 47,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 987,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 27.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,343 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,677,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 887,945 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 308,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

