Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bodycote (BOY)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded Bodycote to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, September 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Bodycote to a sell rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Bodycote to a hold rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.21 ($13.17).

LON BOY opened at GBX 810.50 ($10.59) on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In related news, insider Anne Quinn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £80,400 ($105,056.84). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris acquired 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,982.60 ($130,644.98).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

