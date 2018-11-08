Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RPS Group (RPS)

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 157 ($2.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 254 ($3.32). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 152.60 ($1.99) on Thursday. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.36 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

In other RPS Group news, insider Allison Bainbridge purchased 16,400 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,404 ($34,501.50). Also, insider John Douglas purchased 207,348 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £327,609.84 ($428,080.28). Insiders purchased 223,799 shares of company stock worth $35,413,726 in the last 90 days.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

