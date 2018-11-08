Peerplays Hits 1-Day Volume of $105,357.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00025000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 188.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $105,357.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00150371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00253540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.38 or 0.10348459 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,565,937 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,221 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.