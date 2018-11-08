Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 5,168 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter valued at $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BB&T by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter valued at $100,873,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,510,000 after purchasing an additional 861,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBT. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

