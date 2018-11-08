Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,156 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 100.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,069.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

