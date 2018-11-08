Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $119.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

