Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $23.67 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,664 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up 1.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JD.Com worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in JD.Com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 188,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in JD.Com by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 125.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in JD.Com by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,407.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

