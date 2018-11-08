Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,485,000 after buying an additional 413,929 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Penske Automotive Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

