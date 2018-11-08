Peoples Bank OH Purchases 297 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $283.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $254.77 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

