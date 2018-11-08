Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $245,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.47 per share, with a total value of $83,769.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,109.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,550 shares of company stock valued at $679,532 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 27.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.