People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,844,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after buying an additional 1,885,432 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 557,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 521,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 991.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 424,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 385,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on People’s United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.80 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $203,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $866,154.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,200. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

