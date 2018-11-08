Perrigo (PRGO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.87 billion.Perrigo also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

PRGO opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

