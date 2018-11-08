Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €147.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFV. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.67 ($178.68).

ETR:PFV traded down €7.40 ($8.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €118.60 ($137.91). 59,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a twelve month high of €175.40 ($203.95).

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

