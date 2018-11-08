Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

