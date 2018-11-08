Pharming Group (PHGUF) vs. Gilla (GLLA) Financial Survey

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) and Gilla (OTCMKTS:GLLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pharming Group and Gilla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gilla 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and Gilla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $101.24 million 6.29 -$90.37 million ($0.18) -6.11 Gilla $4.60 million 1.41 -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Gilla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pharming Group.

Volatility & Risk

Pharming Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilla has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Gilla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -36.30% -176.01% -26.20% Gilla -137.19% N/A -130.57%

Summary

Pharming Group beats Gilla on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It also engages in the development of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for treating HAE attacks; and recombinant human factor VIII (rhFVIII), a natural human blood clotting factor for treating haemophilia A. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of new products based on the Pharming technology platform; and a partnership agreement with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Gilla Company Profile

Gilla Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic and premium branded e-liquid used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company offers its products under the brand names of Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze, Craft Vapes, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor, and Crown E-liquid. Gilla Inc. sells its products through market channels, including vape shops, retail and wholesale distributors, convenience stores, and e-commerce Websites. The company is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

