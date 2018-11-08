Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $493,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,571 over the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

