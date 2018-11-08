Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

