Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477,918 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.19% of Santander Consumer USA worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,028,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 539,005 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 965,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after buying an additional 942,950 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

