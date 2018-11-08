Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PCK opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

There is no company description available for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II.

