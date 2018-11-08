Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 9,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,500. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/pimco-corporate-income-strategy-fund-pcn-declares-0-11-monthly-dividend-2.html.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.