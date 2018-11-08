PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 23,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,935. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

