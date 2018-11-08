PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PDI opened at $32.90 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $34.04.
In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thomas J. Otterbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
There is no company description available for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund.
Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.