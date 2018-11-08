PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

PGP stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

