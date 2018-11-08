Pinduoduo (PDD) Trading Up 5.5%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 4,077,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,721,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price target for the company.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,031,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,309,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

