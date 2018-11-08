Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.48. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

