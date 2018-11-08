Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVEO. National Securities cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of AVEO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,783,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 876,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,059 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 663,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.