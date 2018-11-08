Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) a $10.00 Price Target

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

DO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.44. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,724 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

