Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$17.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.52.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

