Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on C&J Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CJ)

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. C&J Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CJ. Johnson Rice started coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on C&J Energy Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on C&J Energy Services from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Shares of NYSE:CJ opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.78. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $36.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

